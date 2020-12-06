ModernGhanalogo

06.12.2020 Football News

GFA extend appreciation to gov’t after receiving financial package for GPL clubs

By ghanafa.org
The Ghana Football Association (GFA), wishes to express our profound gratitude to the Government of Ghana for donating an amount of One Million Cedis to the GFA for onward distribution to Premier League clubs.

We would like to thank H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah (Hon.), staff of the Youth and Sports Ministry, Minister for Finance Hon. Ken Ofori Atta and his staff for being thoughtful of our Premier League clubs.

The GFA wishes to assure members of the football fraternity that efforts are being made to secure more sponsorship for the industry.

The GFA will continue to engage government for more and wider support for all sectors of the game including Juvenile, Women’s football, the ten Regional Football Associations and National Division One clubs.

The GFA will work to maintain a good relationship with Government for the development and growth of football in Ghana.
