Ghana Premier League: Great Olympics vs Ebusua Dwarfs tie postponed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), wishes to announce that the Match Day Four fixture between Accra Great Olympics and Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs has been postponed indefinitely.

The game, originally slated for the Accra sports stadium on Sunday, December 6, 2020, has been called off.

This is due to the rescheduling of the CAF Champions League game between Asante Kotoko and FC Nouadhibou.

A new date would be communicated in due course. All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.