06.12.2020 Football News

Bundesliga: Mueller double rescues Bayern in home draw with Leipzig

By BBC
Thomas Mueller Â© Gallo Images
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020
Thomas Mueller Â© Gallo Images

Bayern Munich shared the points with RB Leipzig in a six-goal thriller as English teenager Jamal Musiala scored to help Hansi Flick's side stay top of the Bundesliga.

Christopher Nkunku slotted home for Leipzig before 17-year-old Musiala arrowed in an equaliser.

Justin Kluivert scored his first Leipzig goal and Emil Forsberg headed home for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Thomas Muller scored twice and Kingsley Coman got a hat-trick of assists.

Nagelsmann's side remain second in the Bundesliga table, two points behind defending champions Bayern.

Four minutes after Musiala's equaliser, captain Muller tapped in from close range to give Bayern the lead but a stunning pass from Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara allowed Kluivert to fire home just two minutes later.

Winger Forsberg capitalised on a defensive error to poke in Angelino's cross and restore the visitors' lead but Muller headed in for his second of the game to secure a point for Flick's side.

Bayern have scored 34 times in 10 matches in the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign but went behind for the fourth game in a row against Leipzig.

RB Leipzig, who had not scored in their four previous visits to the Allianz Arena, host Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday.
