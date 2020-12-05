Ghana Premier League: Impressive WAFA defeat Eleven Wonders 1-0 to earn maximum points

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) on Saturday afternoon continued their decent start to the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season as they defeated Eleven Wonders 1-0 on the road.

The side from Sogakope looks set for another impressive campaign this season after playing some fine football in all the games they have played so far.

Today, the Academy lads visited the Ohene Ameyaw Park to honour a date with Techiman Eleven Wonders on Matchday four of the new Ghana Premier League season.

In a game that saw both teams excelling in the midfield, WAFA stunned the home team three minutes after the half-hour mark when Augustine Boakye scored with a striker’s effort.

With that equalizer separating the two teams at half-time, Techiman Eleven Wonders hoped to turn things around in the second half.

Unfortunately for the side, their efforts were thwarted after recess with WAFA defending very well to ensure they crossed the finish line with the one-goal advantage.

Today’s victory sees the team from Sogakope climbing to second on the Ghana Premier League table, just a point behind leaders Karela United.