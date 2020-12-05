Ghana Premier League: Berekum Chelsea beat Liberty 1-0 to record first win of the season

Berekum Chelsea has recorded their first win of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season after defeating Liberty Professionals 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to today’s encounter staged at the Berekum Golden City Park, the Blues had played three matches without a win.

The team in their first two matches drew 1-1 against Legon Cities FC and Asante Kotoko before going on to shockingly losw1-0 to Ebusua Dwarfs last weekend on the road.

Returning to play a home match today, Berekum Chelsea set up compact with the aim of beating matchday four opponent Liberty Professionals by all means.

After displaying an outstanding form on the afternoon, the team has gotten the job done courtesy of a strike from veteran Emmanuel Clottey that ensured they run away with maximum points on the back of a narrow win.

The Blues after today's victory have climbed the standings of the Ghana Premier League to 6th and with 5 points.