Ghana Premier League: Asamoah Gyan must be a team player to succeed at Legon Cities - Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has called on Asamoah Gyan to be a team player at Legon Cities FC to succeed at the club.

The former Black Stars captain returned to Ghana Premier League after 17 years.

Gyan made his debut against Medeama in a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With the club yet to secure a win in the ongoing season, Gyan has been tasked to change his ways to succeed at the club.

“His style of play can change because he is coming from a different place," Yaya told German based Topical Radio.

“If Asamoah Gyan wants to succeed in the local league now, he should come down to the level of those he is playing with.

“You can’t take anything away from Gyan. He has the respect but he has to let his colleagues respect him more.

“If training starts at 15:00, he has to be there at 14:20 or 14:30 to serve as an example for his colleagues. No matter what, the coach cannot talk to Gyan anyhow before the young ones.

“So you don’t push the coach to do so so that the respect will remain. If he does come down to their level, some players might like him but others will not.

“You can’t have everyone liking you but you have to show a good example for all to like you.

“He must teach the young ones on the field and lead by example. Gyan must also be patient because a lot of things can go right or wrong from players to the fans.”

Gyan signed a one year deal with Legon Cities.

He has featured at three World Cup tournaments, six Africa Cup of Nations competitions and the Olympic Games, standing as the West Africans' all-time top scorer (51 goals) and most-capped player (106 games).

He is also Africa's highest scorer at the World Cup (six goals) and Ghana's all-time second-top scorer at Afcon (eight goals).

Gyan has featured for French side Stade Rennais, English outfit Sunderland, United Arab Emirates (UAE) clubs Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai, Shanghai SIPG in China, Kayserispor in Turkey and Indian Super League fold NorthEast United