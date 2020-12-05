Kwame Bonsu completes move to Egyptian side Ceramica Cleopatra

Listen to article

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu has completed a transfer to Egyptian Premier League new boys Ceramica Cleopatra FC.

The former Asante Kotoko midfield kingpin sealed the move on Friday from Tunisian giants Esperance after passing a mandatory medical test in the Egyptian capital.

The 26-year-old is joining the Giza based club from Esperance in a deal worth around US$250,000.

Bonsu has penned down a two year deal with the ambitious club.

The Ghanaian star joined Esperance in 2019 from Asante Kotoko and played a role as they retained the Tunisian championship.

The Tunisian giants tweeted to wished the midfielder well.

"It is with great sorrow that we report the transfer of our friend @kwamebonsu_3 to @cleopatraFC in the coming days, after a special season with us. Goodbye, hero, and good luck!"

The return of fans favourites Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane and Ghaylene Chaalali paved way for the Ghanaian’s departure.

Bonsu is joining compatriot Winful Cobbinah who also moved to Ceramica from Albanian side KF Tirana about a fortnight ago