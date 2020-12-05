ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.12.2020 Football Transfers

Kwame Bonsu completes move to Egyptian side Ceramica Cleopatra

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kwame Bonsu completes move to Egyptian side Ceramica Cleopatra
Listen to article

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu has completed a transfer to Egyptian Premier League new boys Ceramica Cleopatra FC.

The former Asante Kotoko midfield kingpin sealed the move on Friday from Tunisian giants Esperance after passing a mandatory medical test in the Egyptian capital.

The 26-year-old is joining the Giza based club from Esperance in a deal worth around US$250,000.

Bonsu has penned down a two year deal with the ambitious club.

The Ghanaian star joined Esperance in 2019 from Asante Kotoko and played a role as they retained the Tunisian championship.

The Tunisian giants tweeted to wished the midfielder well.

"It is with great sorrow that we report the transfer of our friend @kwamebonsu_3 to @cleopatraFC in the coming days, after a special season with us. Goodbye, hero, and good luck!"

The return of fans favourites Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane and Ghaylene Chaalali paved way for the Ghanaian’s departure.

Bonsu is joining compatriot Winful Cobbinah who also moved to Ceramica from Albanian side KF Tirana about a fortnight ago
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist

More Football Transfers
Modern Ghana Links
Swedish club FC Trollhattan seal signing of Ghanaian striker Frederick Ofori
30.12.2020 | Football Transfers
Ghana midfielder Clifford Aboagye joins Mexican side Club Puebla
16.12.2020 | Football Transfers
OFFICIAL: Ghanaian attacker Maxwell Baakoh joins Ceramica Cleopatra FC
07.12.2020 | Football Transfers
Kwame Bonsu nears Ceramica Cleopatra move - Reports
03.12.2020 | Football Transfers
FC Köln Tracking Ghanaian Youngster Francis Amuzu - Reports
28.11.2020 | Football Transfers
Eriksen Can Leave In January, Inter CEO Marotta Confirms
22.11.2020 | Football Transfers
OFFICIAL: King Faisal Re-Sign Striker Sulley Mohammed To Bolster Squad
14.11.2020 | Football Transfers
Hearts Of Oak Announce Signing Of Striker Victor Aidoo
13.11.2020 | Football Transfers
Kotoko Sign Midfielder Sulley Muniru On A 2-Year Deal
02.11.2020 | Football Transfers
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line