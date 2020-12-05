Akonnor, GFA technical director spotted as Hearts of Oak draw with Karela United

Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor was spotted together with the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Bernhard Lippert at the Accra Sports Stadium during Accra Hearts of Oak’s 0-0 draw with Karela on Friday night.

This is the second time Akonnor and Lippert have been pictured at the stadium presumably scouting local-based players who could fit into his team.

In the last call-up for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, Akonnor handed a call to only one local player; Razak Abalora, the goalkeeper of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Bernhard Lippert, who was appointed as the new Technical Director of football in the country is expected to scout for the best players to help Ghana’s bid to win their first AFCON trophy in over three decades.

The Black Stars of Ghana will, however, not be engaged South Africa and Sao Tome in the final round of the qualifiers in March 2021.

Akonnor will be hoping to field some local players in his squad.