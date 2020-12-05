ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.12.2020 Football News

Akonnor, GFA technical director spotted as Hearts of Oak draw with Karela United

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CK Akonnor
LISTEN DEC 5, 2020
CK Akonnor

Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor was spotted together with the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Bernhard Lippert at the Accra Sports Stadium during Accra Hearts of Oak’s 0-0 draw with Karela on Friday night.

125202021032-rvmypdb553-20201204 185506

This is the second time Akonnor and Lippert have been pictured at the stadium presumably scouting local-based players who could fit into his team.

In the last call-up for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, Akonnor handed a call to only one local player; Razak Abalora, the goalkeeper of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Bernhard Lippert, who was appointed as the new Technical Director of football in the country is expected to scout for the best players to help Ghana’s bid to win their first AFCON trophy in over three decades.

The Black Stars of Ghana will, however, not be engaged South Africa and Sao Tome in the final round of the qualifiers in March 2021.

Akonnor will be hoping to field some local players in his squad.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist

More Football News
Modern Ghana Links
La Liga: Barca earn narrow win over Huesca
03.01.2021 | Football News
Ex-Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu vows to venture into scouting and coaching after announcing retirement
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL week 7 wrap up: WAFA, Hearts of Oak record big wins as Legon Cities remain winless
03.01.2021 | Football News
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich roar back from two goals down to crush Mainz
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic unhappy despite recording 6-1 win over Bechem United
03.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Suarez sets new Atletico record with dramatic late winner against Alaves
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Yahaya Mohammed on target as Aduana Stars come from behind to beat Olympics
03.01.2021 | Football News
PL: Manchester City outclass Chelsea in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: More misery for Legon Cities FC after latest defeat to Liberty Professionals
03.01.2021 | Football News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line