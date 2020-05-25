Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan Striker Suffers Calf Injury

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a problem with his calf in training on Monday, the club have said.

Reports suggested the latest injury to the 39-year-old Swede could be career threatening but Milan told BBC Sport he will have tests on Tuesday.

"We will know the entity of the problem [then]," said a statement.

Former Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan on a six-month deal in December scoring four goals in 10 appearances.

Meanwhile, the Italian government will decide on Thursday if and when the Serie A season can return to action.

Clubs were given permission to return to full group training from 19 May, while sides voted to restart the season on 13 June.

The Italian football federation has set 20 August as the deadline for finishing the season, with the new campaign starting on 1 September.

Serie A was suspended on 9 March with 12 full rounds and four outstanding fixtures still to play. Juventus are top of the league, a point ahead of Lazio.