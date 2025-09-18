Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Disrespectful Relationship With Unnamed Popular Figure

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has shed light on her relationship with a popular celebrity which she labelled as "disrespectful."

Tiwa Savage made the revelation during a recent interview with Joe Budden’s podcast, sharing how she dated a public figure who never wanted their relationship to be made known to the public.

According to her, whenever they go to an event together, he frolics with other ladies in her presence, and still made it look normal to her, which surprised her.

She described the relationship with the public figure as a disrespect.

She said:

"I am a public figure and he is as well. He said he doesn’t want us to go public, I said cool is ok. And he said when we go out, I might be talking to other people but I’m just doing it so that people don’t suspect.

“We might be at the same event, and he will be talking, laughing, and even touching other ladies while still looking at me like, ‘Don’t worry, it’s nothing I am just doing it!’ It was happening right in front of me and I couldn’t say anything. It’s a disrespect."