New Video Alert: Buju Releases ‘l’enu’ Remix Featuring African Giant, Burna Boy

Fast-rising Afro-fusion singer/songwriter, Buju releases the anticipated audio and visuals of ‘L’enu’ remix featuring his music idol, Burna Boy.

The Afro-house indebted tune, which was produced by Steph, gets an appropriate flamboyant music video that shows both Afro-fusion pioneer, Burna and his “offspring”, Buju displaying their vocal dexterity and strength.

The remix of ‘L’enu’ is the latest in the string of outstanding singles the burgeoning music act has given video treatment, following “Spiritual”. The 22-year-old who is now signed to Spaceship Records, flexes his musical solidity side by side with his idol in this new visual.

Shot in Lagos Nigeria, the TG Omori-directed visuals sees Buju in school, where he had a good time getting everyone to groove to the ‘L’enu’ vibe. Burna Boy shows up after school to pick him up in his Rolls Royce for a video shoot.

The video of ‘L’enu’ remix is out today, 16th April 2020 on all music platforms. Watch the video here.

ABOUT BUJU

Buju, whose name is an acronym for “Beauty Underneath Just Understood”, was born Daniel Benson. Buju is a fast-rising 22 years old Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter who draws inspiration to create his music, ranging from his personal experiences, his environment or the experiences of his friends.

His ability to tell stories effortlessly in his music whilst including vivid melodies and harmony is something that has made his music a ‘must-listen’ as it is unexplainably enjoyable. He has released a series of singles, including “Spiritual” featuring indigenous rapper Zlatan, “Lenu” and “Ohema”. In 2019, he bagged a nomination for the “Rookie of the Year” category at the HipTV Headies Awards.

His ability to freestyle on any instrumental gained him exposure on social media and coupled with his music, he is an unstoppable wave indeed. Buju is most definitely an artist to watch out for in the years to come as he is believed to have ‘just what the world needs to listen to’ and it is evident in his music.