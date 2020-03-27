Ndi Anambra In Diaspora Drum Support For Candidacy Of Nigeria Triple Professor Ahead 2011 Governorship Race

Listen to article

As Anambra state prepares for its forthcoming governorship elections in 2021, "Ndi Anambra" in Diaspora may have taken sides on their choice candidate, as Anambra state indigenes across the world commence strategic mobilization for Dr. Godwin Maduka, a US based Triple Professor, philanthropist and industrialist.

Speaking to State Press, Queen Krystal Okeke, an acting Coordinator for Midwest Area USA for Dr. Godwin Maduka's governorship campaign vision, has called on the people of Anambra state and across the world to support the unequivocal candidacy of Dr. Godwin Maduka, whom she said is known as the "Okosisi Orumba", the "Iroko of Igboland", the "Lion of Africa", "God's gift to Mankind", and among other notable narratives and honour as traditionally decorated in the eastern Nigeria.

Queen Krystal Okeke endorsed him as the most credible candidate, after a brief meeting with Dr. Maduka at his multimillion dollar Medical facility in Las, Vegas, United States of America. She stated that his capacity to captain the ship of visionary leadership and revolutionary interventions in Anambra state cannot be overemphasized.

She confidently made references to some of the impact projects which she already was aware of especially in the US and back in his motherland. The American born Ex-Beauty Queen and indigene of Anambra state is the founder of Chicago Kids Multicultural Organization, Project Director of Miss America Nation, Former Miss Illinois Pageant in USA and recently decorated as a Nigeria Police Ambassador in Chicago by top Police executives from Nigeria.

Other Igbo and Anambra diaspora organizations across the globe have also kick-started endorsement projects and strafe fix efforts for the candidacy of Dr. Godwin Maduka. The people of Anambra in-Diaspora are canvassing support for Dr. Godwin Maduka because they are certain that he's the most qualified candidate, with emphasis on his infrastructural impacts not only overseas but back in his hometown, Umuchukwu, Orumba South LGA, in Anambra state.

Dr. Godwin Maduka has made significant efforts to advance developments in sectors cutting across healthcare, education, investments, tourism, security, agriculture, science and technology. He remains a rare breed of intellectual versatility and monumental exposure.

The Harvard trained medical expert and bridge between the the east and west is certain to provide more impact initiatives if given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of Anambra State. With his sophisticated and flexible vision for Anambra state, one would easily say that Dr. Godwin Maduka may not only be a God's sent, but also the hope that a new Anambra state can be achieved.