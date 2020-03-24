ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
24.03.2020 Celebrities Birthday

Nollywood actress Angel Samuda Marks birthday with adorable yoga-themed photoshoot.

By Nollywood Gists
Nigerian actress, television personality and philanthropist, Angel Samuda, is looking all gorgeous in new shoot. The beautiful screen diva took to her social media page to share adorable photos as she mark her birthday today, 23rd March.

The actress, who recently launched her agri food industry, looks hot as she rocked a random red and white sport dress in a yoga-themed photoshoot.

Angel is not just beautiful, she has also caught the eyes of movie lovers with her unique and amazing acting prowess. She is one actress that gives you the good-girl look and bad-girl vibe, a complete modern actress.Check out more alluring photos here

323202094342 img20200321wa0025

323202094347 img20200321wa0026

323202094348 img20200322wa0031

323202094349 img20200323wa0008
