Big Dreams Nigeria Holds Final Live Audition, Confirms 100Participants For Shortlisting In Abuja

The much anticipated Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show 2020 has held one of the biggest and final Live Audition for talented Arts in singing, comedy and acting, recording over 100participants from and across Nigeria. The Live Audition was held on the 14th of March at Grand Cubana Hotel, Jabi Abuja, where qualified talents where finally screened to participate in the 2020 debut edition of Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show.

Some of the distinguished Judges at the Final Auditioning for Participants of Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show 2020 were famous Nigeria singer and producer, Mekoyo, Happy Julian Uchendu, Kaycee Kline, Chuks Chyke, Success Kolade, Amb. Rachel Bakam AKA Rachel the Piper, AlexReports and Ani Kabash.

Speaking with the principal organizer of the empowerment initiative, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe noted that the talent exposition will be providing opportunities to young talents to shine on the world's biggest stage. He noted that Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show 2020 will be creating resounding rewards, opportunities and endorsements for aspiring talents who would be performing and showcasing their talents to the world.

He also noted that the Abuja Live Audition was a huge success and appreciated the supports he received. He wished success to all the 100 Contestants who qualified for the next stage, as he reminded them to be committed as just only 30contestants will be shortlisted and the search was basically for 3winners.

Auditions has also taken place in other cities across Nigeria including Lagos on the 2nd of March, Ibadan on the 3rd of March, Benin City on the 5th, Asaba on the 6th, Owerri on the 7th, Portharcourt on the 9th, Calabar on the 11th, Enugu on the 13th and Jos on the 16th of March.

Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show 2020 is organized by Peace Ambassador Agency to discover talented Nigeria youths in areas of music, comedy and acting, who will be nurtured and presented with opportunities that will promote and accelerate the Nigeria Showbiz industry. However, with 30Housemates and 3Crowns, the question may now be, who will become Winner of the first edition of Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show 2020.