British Council 75th Anniversary: "I was a Multiple Village Boy but Today Am global and Well Travelled" - Val Ozigbo

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the President of Transcorp Group and Anambra state Governorship Aspirant has been honoured and recognized at the 75th Anniversary of British Council In Nigeria. He was honoured for his inevitable role in promoting and supporting the youth empowerment and activities of British Council in Nigeria.

While reacting to the honour and recognition he received, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo had this to say "These days when I introduce myself as a multiple-village boy, because I grew up in 3 remote and peaceful villages, my newer friends find it difficult to relate, until they see me with corn on the street, palm wine from the calabash or in the midst of masquerades in absolute fraternity. Well, I love to identify myself as one, because village is the start and part of what made me what I am today, and I am ever grateful. But I am also global and well travelled (no bragging intended), thanks to the Grace of God and what He has positioned men and institutions to conspire in my favour".

But the turning point for me was the opportunity that British Council and Foreign & Commonwealth Office gave me, with the award of the most prestigious Chevening Scholarship, that enabled me to travel to England in 2003, first time in my first 33 years of existence to travel abroad. With this scholarship, passport was procured, visa provided with ease, tuition paid for, living expenses sorted for free, and with periodic check to see how I was doing, it was easy to complete my MSc in Finance from the prestigious Lancaster University with Distinction.

Just last year, 15 years after, the same Lancaster University honoured me with a Distinguished Alumni Award at its convocation ceremony, and today, as British Council celebrated its 75th Anniversary in Nigeria, it was humbling to see this same village boy as one of few guest speakers and awardees. As I remarked today, I see a better Nigeria where opportunities like this would not have to come from a foreign partner but from within. We can and should democratize luck and opportunity and raise the living standards and restore our pride as a people. As we do these, in the next 75 years, we will see Nigeria and British Council in stronger partnership, with us putting more on the table of the partnership."

