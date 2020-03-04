Actress And Humanitarian Juliet Ibrahim Turns PlusOne

Listen to article

Africa famous fecund Diva and film Actress Juliet Ibrahim is one year older today with a clearer and closer vision to her prospective achievements. The celebrity Actress has expressed gratitude to God for the opportunities, grace and developing capacity to be where she is today.

In a chat with AlexReports, she was noticed to be overwhelmed with joy with the releases of Queenly beach stylish photos. Juliet appreciated the gestures she received from friends. She thanked her fans, friends, family members and mentors for showing how much they cared about her on this day.

Jammed with loads of trafficked congratulatory messages on her social media handles, the founder of Juliet Ibrahim Kidney Foundation had to make out time to be responsive with her friends, fans and well-wishers. Several reputable and notable persons did extend birthday wishes to the Author cum Model via their personal social media handles, with messages of inspiration, encouragement, prayers and wishes.

The Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent has bagged several national and international recognitions. She has been nominated for reputable global awards for her topnotch exhibition of creative and artistic works, both as an Actress, humanitarian and Author. As an Actress, She has featured in several top-rated Nigerian and Ghanian movies, as well as anchored headline, shows across Africa, notably the Confederation Of African Football Awards.

The Goodwill Ambassador has been adorned on several entertainment and personality magazines across the world including Attention Magazine, one of Africa's leading publication of our time.