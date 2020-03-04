ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.03.2020 Music News

Event: Feast Of Performances As 7th Edition Of Lagos Theatre Festival Ends

By Nollywood Gists
Event: Feast Of Performances As 7th Edition Of Lagos Theatre Festival Ends
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The 7th edition of the Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF), which was held from the 27th of February to 1st of March, 2020 indeed left an indelible memory in the hearts of every participant.

The festival which was themed ‘Going Out Of Bounds’ opened on Thursday, 27th February 2020 with a ceremony at the Terra Kulture Arena and had all the LTF Board of Directors; Bolanle Austen-Peters, David Evans, Joke Silva, Ojoma Ochai, Supo Shasore and Tosin Oshinowo present amidst actors, playwrights, poets, producers, directors, and other stakeholders.

The Lagos Theatre Festival 2020 featured an overall rich menu of theatrical performances across all the genres of performing arts including dance, spoken word, comedy, tragedy, poetry, dialogue, and monologue amongst many others.

LTF’s knack for providing maximum satisfaction came to fore but this time, went out of bounds as attendees had their fill with the humor, suspense, intrigue, anxiety, vital lessons, and overall creativity presented in the various plays during the day, and they unwind to the sensational musical performances during the concerts at night.

Asides Freedom Park on Broad Street Lagos Island, which is the main venue for this event, no fewer than 130 performances were rendered by over 200 performers in 20 different venues like the African Artist Foundation, Victoria Island; the National Museum, Onikan; British Council, Ikoyi; Alliance Française, Ikoyi, and Shodex Garden, Anthony.

Founded by the British Council in 2013, the LTF has been an international rallying point for performers drawn from Nigeria, the US, UK, Europe, and Africa at large. What makes the festival unique is the use of unconventional space for performances.

The Executive Director of the Lagos Theatre Festival, Bikiya Graham-Douglas had this to say:

“We remain committed to being the springboard for the performing arts in Nigeria and will continue to ensure theatre remains at the forefront of entertainment whilst fostering collaboration and partnership across borders. To organize Festivals like this requires funding and we always need supporters for its success. Whilst we thank all our sponsors and partners, we wish to specially recognize the British Council and Freedom Park for their commitment to LTF since its inception”.

Projecting towards next year’s edition, the Artistic Director of the Lagos Theatre Festival, Lydia Idakula Sobogun said:

“We plan to carry on with activities throughout the year that push the theme of the 2020 festival and puts us on the path for next year’s festival and next year’s theme (which we are already extremely excited about) with activities that will result in positive, tangible outcomes”.

The Lagos Theatre Festival ended on a remarkable note leaving participants savoring the unforgettable experience and also anticipating the 8th edition of the festival.

33202022832 5ae0ac2eb9314c168ee9eb7863ee790e

33202022832 40a0e4adccd34a7fa1c98d4b29460594

33202022833 5d33015248014192906b32d3d379136a

33202022834 b6f5b9e5bd04400585e0ce0153770580

33202022835 3c1e8987e30b4fdc88e3063350fdb875

33202022836 47809031a65443479543da0612e50900

33202022838 369e31cf5e5b4362bbaf807123302a2c

33202022839 c45484ec5a984968aa78ccafdb794401

33202022840 3e81bcf6642e4454a7c06eab8cd6d126

33202022841 0ff7f99e059745379ab0bd921dea8f20

33202022843 1f7a2b283c4545ffb51dd2574d0e916f

33202022844 2d733470845d4bfebba4ae0f7ac75a22

33202022845 2e3d23dc8a324fe0b5560f57b4aff324

33202022846 c9b4cede92684b61ae9df54efafb3781

33202022847 a307d032edde48789336cbaabad657b2

33202022847 c0138ed2766e47d2923bf1491c0a5e2e

33202022847 9cb38767035643258c1e84c41f6d9a6c

33202022848 360b00b7b8f547ab92b7ff8c00d23263
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Gov't Bans Import Of Accident Cars And Used Vehicles Older T...
9 hours ago

I’m Being Persecuted For Speaking My Mind – ACP Agordzo
9 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line