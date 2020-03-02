Billionaire Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, Receive Unibuja Management Ahead Of 2020 School Carnival

Listen to article

One of the most prestigious, standard and disciplined academic institutions in Nigeria and across Africa, The University of Abuja, is set to host the 2020 edition of its annual carnival, as it unveils a Pre-Event and Carnival Activation on the 5th of March 2020 ahead of the main event on the 25th-27th of March 2020. The Pre-event and Carnival Activation will be held in the Convocation Ground at the University of Abuja's Permanent Site.

Described as "Uniabuja Color Popup Carnival Activation", the event will witness several activities like Biking, Skating, Dancing, Marathon, Music and Arts. The 10hours Groove will also be attended by students, lecturers, Abuja based celebrities and other invited Guests.

According to the Project Facilitator, Mr Tayo Folorunsho, who spoke with AbujaPress correspondent, he stated that the Pre-event and Carnival Activation was an introduction to the main event which is focused on promoting tourism, culture and entertainment.

The 2020 UniAbuja Carnival is been anticipated by students, lecturers, consultants, Abuja Residents etc, as it confirms the presence of Nigeria popular Nollywood Diva, Actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, after a brief meeting with Dr Umar Kari, the Dean of Students Affairs and Prof. Bassey Ubom, Director Development and Planning both from the University of Abuja.

The University of Abuja Carnival is an emerging destination for Tourism and Entertainment in the federal capital territory. With array of talents that abound in the campus, the university held the first campus carnival in 2017 amidst pop and pageantry with resounding success. It was a celebration of art and culture as well as Edutainment Festivals with over 30,000 Audience and hundreds of exhibitors in Art, Business and Fashion.

