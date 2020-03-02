Presidency To Host 2020 National Policy And Development Summit With AFocus To Actualize Next Level Agenda

Listen to article

The Office of the Special Adviser to the President On Policy Development and Analysis, will be hosting and organising the 2020 National Policy and Developmemt(N-POD) Summit in Abuja on the 5th of March at the African Hall, International Conference Center, Garki Abuja.

The Summit which is themed "Actualizing The Next Level Agenda", will witness the presence of his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the participation and attendance of key stakeholders and institutions in identifying failure factors that may likely impede the actualization of the Next Level Agenda and tackle them appropriately to ensure fruition and efficient impacts. The occasion is expected to record critical deliberations and discourses on the strategies, prospects, and challenges encountered in achieving success in the afore-envisioned Next Level Agenda.

The N-POD Summit will focus on interrogating strategies and prospects thereby facilitating interactions among stakeholders, with a view to generate new ideas that will help strengthen Government's polices. Discusses and deliberations at the NPOD Summit will highlight the issues surrounding socioeconomic development, infrastructural advancements, challenges of funding and lending to the real sector of the economy, as well as the absorptive capacity of the economy.

Some of the distinguished Speakers are the Hon. Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir S. Magashi, the Hon. Minister of Transport, Rt. Honourable Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Alh. Abdullahi Jami. The notable and professional authorities participating in the discussion may also include Group Captain Sadeeq Shehu Rtd, an Adjunct Professor at the National Defense College, Abuja, Professor Olajide Oladipo, Professor of Economics, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Dama, Professor of Economics University of Abuja and Dr. Mrs. Harriet Nkechi Akubuiro, President of the Chattered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria.

In 2019, the maiden edition of NPOD Summit reviewed the change agenda and highlighted the successes recorded, challenges and lessons learnt in the past four years of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, as well as the lamentations in the decay of infrastructures and wastages of past administrations.

The occasion of the 2020 National Development Policy on actualizing the "Next Level Agenda" will witness presence of top government officials, high leveled media representations, public office executives and other reputable national and international institutions that will actively provide resolute contributions that will productively improve the implementation and advancement of national policies to achieve responsive fruition in the ongoing Next Level Agenda. The targeted participants for the NPOD Summit may include Private and lunlic sectors, Academicians, Labour Groups, NGOs, Media practitioners, Donor Organizations, Students, Youths and other relevant institutions.