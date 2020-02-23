Regina Entertainment Production To Hold Public Presentation AndUnveiling Of Regina Magazine

Listen to article

Popular Nigeria Nollywood Actress and CEO of Regina Entertainment Productions, Actress Regina Daniels, who is now a publisher, would be holding the Public Presentation of her first and foremost print publication called Regina Magazine. The public presentation will be at Ladi Kwali Conference Hall, Sheraton Hotels, Abuja and will commence with red carpet shoot at 5:00pm, followed by the unveiling and cocktail at 6:00pm on the 22nd of February 2020.

The maiden edition of the entertainment and lifestyle magazine, designed to celebrate the Nigerian Super Diva, will feature exclusive articles, news stories, top rated entertainment contents and will also reveal some unknown developments about the popular Nigeria Actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko, who is been adorned on the cover page of the debut edition.

The occasion of the public presentation of Regina Magazine will record the presence of top leveled entertainment celebrities, media outfits, event hosts, promoters and other reputable personalities across the entertainment industry. The Chief Sponsor of the event, Hon. prince Ned Munir Nwoko, the billionaire Husband of the Publisher, Regina Magazine, will also be making a grand appearance at the unveiling ceremony.

This is, however, the foremost publication ever published by Actress Regina and she hope to ensure that the Magazine gets the one of the highest distribution, influence and reworks so as to become Africa's no.1 print publication few years from now. Actress Regina Daniels Nwoko remains on of the most prospective and enterprising Actress in Nigeria and across Africa.

Actress Regina Daniel has consistently set iconic records that has continued to encourage and inspired young girls across Nigeria and Africa. Her visions and dreams remains unprecedented and a shocker to so many, especially when she unveils her innovative and creative projects and initiatives