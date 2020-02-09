Ace artistes Smith Nnebe, Funny Bruno sign management deal with Don Singles International

Ace Nollywood actor Smith Nnebe and fast- rising standup co­median Jerryson Bruno a.k.a Funny Bruno, have signed management deal with acclaimed artistes’ management company, Don Singles International (DSI).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the signing and unveiling ceremony was held on Friday at the headquarters of DSI in Abuja.

Mr Dominic Nwuzor, Chief Executive Officer of DSI, said the company’s decision to sign the stars into its array of artistes was because of their outstanding talents and fast-rising profile in the entertainment industry.

According to him, the management contract with the artistes is for two years, and thereafter subject to renewal, depending on parties willingness to continue working together.

“What we do at DSI is to spot the right artistes and then develop and promote them because management is the most important aspect of an artiste life.

“I have watched these emerging artistes closely for some years now, and decided that we can work with them to reach the top of their career.

“They are emerging talents that if I put one or two things together, between now and the next one year, they are going to be great stars.

“Smith is a good actor that has featured in a lot of movies, playing different roles, and he does not miss his lines.

“For Funny Bruno, he is very comic as a standup comedian, we at DSI have decided to bring him on board,” he said.

Nwuzor, reputed for managing several artistes, including veteran actor “Mr Ibu”, said the contract would serve as a springboard for the artistes to secure endorsement and live performances deals, among other benefits.

The new signees, expressed gratitude to DSI in their separate remarks, adding that they were willing to fulfill their own part of the deal.

Delta-state born Funny Bruno said :“Am very happy to be part of DSI family because I know that from this deal, the next one year is going to be big.

“I want to urge my fans to believe in me as I evolve to become the best comedian in Africa,” he said.

Smith Nnebe, acclaimed for the movies ‘Breaking Cord’ and ‘The Impostor’, said: “I have really work hard before DSI come for me and I feel so privileged.

“It clearly shows that you don’t have to wait for the Sun to start something, you just start and the sun will surely come.

“My fans should expect more from my craft as I continue on this project with DSI,” he said. (NAN)