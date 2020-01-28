US Based Philanthropist, Chinwe Chibuike Marks Birthday In Nigeria,Visit Abia Hospital For Impact Outreach

Chinwe Chibuike Foundation, a US-based non-governmental organization headquartered in America has touched the lives of children, women and nursing mothers in Abia state in Nigeria, Africa. As its usual routine engagement, the team from Chinwe Chibuike Foundation, led by its founder, Lady Gloria Chinwe Chibuike, whose birthday is today, arrived Nigeria during the festive season for its annual humanitarian support initiative in Africa and for Africans.

The Chinwe Chibuike led humanitarian team to visit Abia State University Teaching Hospital yesterday as part of the activities to usher in the grand celebration of her birthday today. Speaking with the lady Chinwe Chibuike few hours after the outreach in Abia State, she noted that the activity was an extension of kindhearted gestures and also a way of expressing appreciation to God for the grace of life and progressive age.

During her visit to the Hospital, she made eminent supports to newborn kids, mothers and nursing parents, especially by providing relief materials, food items, footing medical bills and other relevant aides. However, the celebrant has today in a post via her social media handles expressed gratitude to God almighty for the grace of a new age and thanked those who embarrassed her with lots of gifts, prayers, wishes and goodwill felicitation messages.

Chinwe Chibuike and her organization have continued to make significant and indelible impacts in Africa, though it is based in the US. The foundation under her leadership has been recognized, honoured and decorated with several awards as regards its unconditional support programs to humanity. Amongst the distinguished awards include the prestigious International Goodwill Ambassador Award, which the organization bagged recently.

She would be celebrating her birthday today with friends, family members, members of staff of CCF, volunteers of CCF, beneficiaries of CCF, fans and colleagues in Abia State. Chinwe Chibuike remains one of the most devoted daughters of Abia community, that explored her capacity, intelligence and achievement to ensure that her people benefit remarkably.