FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
28.01.2020

Popular Comedian MC Amana Hosted To A Surprised Birthday Dinner ByWife, Succumbs To Tears

By Nollywood Gists
It was indeed an affectionate and an emotional scene to behold when famous Veteran Standup Comedian and Event Host MC Amana had his heart sunk in his stomach with astonishment as he succumbed to tears in a surprise birthday party organized by his wife at the prestigious 5star Grand Cubana hotel, few days ago.

According to reports from our sources, MC Amana was amazed and appreciated his wife in tears. He thanked her for the unconditional love and support she has showed him all these years. On the other hand, his wife wished him more blessings and progressive accomplishments as he ages with grace.

The surprise birthday party for one of Nigeria's biggest MC and Comedian attracted the presence of top event hosts, Abuja based comedians, entertainers, friends and family members who shared their birthday felicitation via various ways, cutting across presentation of gifts, goodwill messages on Screen, prayers and other expressions of congratulatory gestures.

As one of Abuja's Biggest MC and Comedian, MC Amana has remained very innovative, creative and influential comedians based in the FCT. He has hosted and performed at several high profile events across Nigeria. MC Amana is well respected in the entertainment industry, especially with his breathtaking jokes and humorous presentations.

He started his career under the mentorship and guidance of Nigeria Most Respected and most popular Comedian "Ali Baba". He is now the host of a Comedy event tagged "MC Amana Dis-speakable Me". The event has attracted and witnessed the presence of top entertainers, high leveled executives, and comedians across Nigeria.

