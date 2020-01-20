Africa's Biggest TV Program Host Prince Ned Nwoko As He Speaks On Malaria Eradication In Africa

Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation has pledged its commitment to fight the malaria disease in Nigeria and in several affected countries across the Africa continent. The Founder and President of the organization, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko reiterated his emphatic commitment to manage the problem while speaking during an interview with Africa biggest Television Channel, SABC Africa.

During the Prime Time Network Programme with Prince Ned Nwoko on SABC Africa, anchored by Veteran TV Pressenter Peter Ndoro, the President and founder of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation noted that the malaria scourge had killed and affected more people in Africa than any other disease in history. He stated that the need for vaccines was priority and unnegotiable in the war against the killer parasite.

Speaking in South Africa, the Billionaire Businessman and Philanthropist, Hon. Ned Nwoko noted that 500,000 people die annually from malaria and also expressed worries on why there wasn't a vaccines for the malaria parasite like other illness of it kind.

In that regards, he told SABC Africa that Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation will be more efforts especially in the area of funding researches in five university across Africa with the view to discover vaccines that can immediately put an end to the malaria problem in Africa. He noted that in the next 3years there should be results from the findings and researches.

He also noted that the fumigation of our environment can also go a long way with assisting provisional solutions to malaria eradication in Africa. While challenging the perceptions as regards the assumed negative effect of fumigating our enviroment, Hon. Ned noted that his Organization has ensured that the fumigation process remains healthy in all consideration.