Leave Wizkid Alone - Teni Gets Serious Warning From Ooni Of Ife

Teni The Billionaire paid a recent visit to the Palace of the Ooni of Ife and of course, it was a great time with the King.The Monarch had a word of advice for Teni though.. and that is to leave Wizkid alone, maybe because of the Tiwa Savage "thing" as there are many other guys out there for her.Watch the funny clip below.
