Veteran Actress Rita Daniels Marks Birthday Today, ExtendsAffectionate Felicitation To Late Mum

Nigeria Veteran Actress, Movie Director, Humanitarian and celebrity philanthropist, Mrs. Rita Daniels has marked plus one today, as the social media space clouds with felicitation messages, birthday wishes, prayers and congratulatory extensions from fans, friends, colleagues, family members and beneficiaries from across Nigeria and the globe.

In her message this morning, Rita Daniels who also doubles as the founder and President of Rita Daniels Single Parenthood and Girl-Child Initiative expressed gratitude to God for yet the grace to witness this special day, which signifies the date she escaped from her mother's womb to be part of the living today.

In her expression, Lady Rita Daniels Chukwuji recalled some of the struggles she faced before becoming what she is today. She stated that she was still grateful to her mother, even though, she was only 18years when her mother lived-on. She noted that even then, God kept her and has made her bigger, greater and making significant impacts in the lives of people today.

In her birthday message, she writes, "Happy Birthday to Me. oh God in Heaven, I am indeed grateful for this exact same special day that I escaped from my beloved mother's womb. I am most grateful to my mother, even though you left me all alone at 18years in this wicked world of pain and anguish, but today your daughter is stronger, better and has developed a thick skin. I will always love you mother. happy birthday to my Capricorn star" she concluded.

Rita Daniels has recently delved into critical concern initiatives and programs for humanity, using her NGO as a platform to reach out to single parents and girlchildren across Nigeria. She has received several prestigious and meritorious awards and recognition for her contributions in areas of philanthropy, impact, and struggles for motherhood in Africa.

The entire Nollywood atmosphere and entertainment industry in Nigeria is quite ablaze with resounding applauds for Rita Daniels as she marks her birthday today who recently returned from the Theatre Command Maiduguri alongside other celebrities who visited the military troop during the Defence Headquaters Unsung Heroes Concert. She was was one of the few celebrities that were unveiled as a Nigeria Defence Military Ambassadors during the concert.