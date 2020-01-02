Veteran Comedian Stainless Precious Weds Heartthrob In Uyo, AsForeign Affairs Minister, MC Tagwaye Brothers Appear In Style.

Popular Nigeria Entertainer and Abuja Based Comedian, Senator Stainless Precious has tied the knot with his amazingly beautiful Heartthrob, who will now be referred to as Ima-Obong Ndiana Nwaokike. The delightful traditional wedding ceremony was held at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on the 31st of December 2019.

The eventful ceremony witnessed the stunning appearance of top-rated Nigeria Politicians, entertainers, celebrities, event hosts, high profile executives and especially the stylish presence of Nigeria presidential comedian "MC Tagwaye Brothers" including Minister Of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Amb. Tour Ginika Williams, Mr Efe Ejere etc. According to our reporter, the ceremony was filled with colourful events and astonishments by Couples, Guests and Visitors.

The traditional rites was conducted in the presence of both families, Mr./Mrs. Ndiana-Abasi Udiong of Mbak Etoi in Uyo LGA and Rev./Rev. Mrs Precious O. Nwaokike from Oru East LGA in Imo state. The couples both made their toast professing that the secret of a successful marriage is love and understanding, as they asked the Lord to help them uncover these secrets in their marital life.

Stainless Ikechukwu Precious Nwaokike(CFR) is the Chief Executive Officer of Household of Comedian, a leading comedy and event organizing agency. He is also the principal executive and convener of the popular Entertainers Charity Football Match hosted in Nigeria and beyond. He remains one of the most decorated stand up comedians based in Abuja, an event host, with a charisma of excellence and distinguishing humour.

Stainless Precious has received congratulations and felicitations from friends, family members, fans and followers from around the world as he takes the path to find a wife and obtain enormous and significant favour from God almighty.