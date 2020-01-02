NEW YEAR: Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels Nwoko Wishes Fans,Nigerians Years Of Good Health And Pleasure

Listen to article

Famous Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels Nwoko has prayed for Nigerians all across the world as they mark the first day of the year 2020. In a statement this morning by the Nollywood diva she joyfully wished Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year, stating that all we needed was to be focused regardless of the challenges we may be facing.

She spoke on behalf of the staff and management of her new media outfit, "Regina Entertainment Television", which she will officially be unveiling in February. In her statement she prayed that in the year 2020, Nigerians will spend their days in good health and their years in pleasure.

She also called on those whom she had offended in the year 2019. She stated her emphatic apologies on her verified Instagram, stressing that it was human to be offended and to offend others. She however noted that the year 2020 would be better, prospective and productive.

Regina Daniels Television has also powered several special New year adverts and commercials on national newspapers, expressing her joy and wishes for Nigerians in the year 2020. The Actress is expected to return from Germany soon, where she crossed-over into the new year.

She would be joining her husband, Hon. Ned Munir Nwoko for the much anticipated Antarctica Expedition on the 6th of January 2020 ahead of the multi billion "Malaria Eradication Project in Africa, which was recently flagged off in Nigeria few days ago.