29.12.2019 Nollywood At Large

Wizkid, Teckno. Yemi Alade, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ireti Doyle, Paul O support Joyful Joy Foundations’ Charity fundraiser - Laughfest

By Nollywood Gists
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

On December 19th, 2019 at Terra Kulture Arena V.I., Lagos, Nigeria, Joyful Joy Foundation held its 3rrd Annual Laughfest. The charity fundraiser was well attended with guests such as Wizkid, Teckno. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ireti Doyle, Beverly Naiuha Paul O, red carpet was hosted by Sophy Aiida.

Hosted by Chigurl, celebrities from across the entertainment industry graced the event in support of Osas mission to make Malaria a thing of the past.

Malaria is a risk for 97% of Nigeria's population and actress Osas Ighodaro who lost her sister to malaria has taken it upon herself to lead the fight to eradicate malaria from the nation through her Joyful Joy Foundation and last night presented LAUGH FEST, a variety show fundraising event which is now on its third year.

It was a night of laughter with comedy, performances and celebrity date bid, with Dj Obi on the decks.

Osas Ighodaro said: “The fight against malaria in Africa is so important to me not only because we lost my sister, Joy, who was with child to this deadly diseases, but because there is still so much outreach and education to be done in 2019 and beyond. I am so grateful to all our partners who have helped the fourth edition of Laughfest be such a huge success. To everyone donating and supporting you're helping children, women and communities living in extreme poverty fight this preventable disease. Your donation provides these children and their families with insecticide-treated mosquito nets, health care and education to prevent the disease. You are joining us to make a great impact and I’m so so thankful’”

There were outstanding performances by Dbanj, Kenny Blaq, Buchi, Ushbebe, Jimmie The Entertainer and more. Up for celebrity date bids were Mercy Eke (BBN4 winner), Bryan Okwara, Latasha Ngwube, Dillish Matthews, Ayoola Ayola, Mawuli Gavor, and more.

Over 4 million naira was raised for Laughfest 2019!

Laughfest was proudly sponsored by Terrakulture, Tremendoc, - Echo it Out, Inspired by your Gifts, Moet and Chandon, Meditol, Nairabox, Girl hub Africa, Playnetwork. Joyful Joy was proudly supported by Bella Naija, Pulse, Olorisupergal, Asoebibella, Africa Movie Channel, Krakz, TW Magazine, Lagos Mums, Folio,Ngl,

dsc 6777
dsc 6783
osas and babs cadini
osas ighodaro
osas
sassy
dsc 6861
dsc 6862
dsc 6864
dsc 6887
dsc 6897
dsc 6931
dsc 6933
dsc 6938
dsc 6947
dsc 6948
dsc 6963
dsc 6847
dsc 6852
dsc 6859
dsc 6873
dsc 6875
dsc 6878
dsc 6905
dsc 6910
dsc 6911
dsc 6921
dsc 6922
dsc 6942
dsc 6656
dsc 6659
dsc 6662
dsc 6670
dsc 6674
dsc 6681
dsc 6687
dsc 6689
dsc 6698
dsc 6711
dsc 6725
dsc 6738
dsc 6748
dsc 6753
dsc 6759
dsc 6770
dsc 6773
dsc 6787
dsc 6794
dsc 6801
dsc 6803
dsc 6824
dsc 6829
dsc 6868
osas and dbanj

For more information on Laughfest
Instagram: @joyfuljoyFDN
Twitter: @joyfuljoyFDN
About Joyful Joy Foundation
The JoyfulJoy Foundation is an NGO pushing towards a malaria-free Africa and dedicated to directly providing service in the Sub-Saharan region, supporting empowerment amongst people living in distressed communities. The foundation exists to generate social and economic benefits within communities, by offering programs focused on health and wellness, equitable and sustainable access to clean water & food, and providing economic development opportunities
