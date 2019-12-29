ModernGhanalogo

29.12.2019 Music News

First Photos of Wizkid, Annie Idibia, Jay Jay Okocha, 9ice, Mercy Aigbe at #2babaLive

By Nollywood Gists
On Saturday December 28, 2019, several Lagosians trooped into Eko Hotels Convention Centre to witness music like never before as legendary music icon 2baba staged the finale edition of his 20years a king concert tagged ‘2baba Live’.

Aside 2baba who took fans down memory lane performing songs from the mid-noughties to his latest hits, other musicians that performed at the event include T-bois, Wizkid, Patoranking, Waje, Solidstar, 9ice, Sound Sultan, Terry G, Ycee, Reekado Banks, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Consequences.

Notable personalities in attendance include Mercy Aigbe, Annie Idibia, Osas Ighodaro, Olisa Adibua, Lasisi Elenu, Pencil Comedian, Mocheddah, MC Shakara, Jay Jay Okocha, Paul O, AY, Williams Uchemba, Toyin Abraham, Toni Tones, Linda Osifo, Dayo Ogungbe, Kenny Blaq, Toke Makinwa, Mocheedah.

See first photos from the event below:
