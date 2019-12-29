Benue First Lady, Dino Melaye, Shina Peller, Bagos Musa, Garo Umar,Others Honoured With Indigenous Award

Hon Bagos Musa, Hon Yusuf Badau Ahmad, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon Garo Musa Umar, Hon Babangida Alsan Yakudima and Hon. Shina Peller were some of the big winners at the 2019 and 3rd edition of Mr and Miss Indigenous pageant/Indigenous awards which held in Abuja, recently.

The award ceremony was organised by the indigenous organization to commemorate the indigenous creativity of our great nation. Known as one of the biggest gatherings of influential personalities in Africa.

Hon. Shina Peller, Hon Musa, Hon Elisha Simon, Hon. Abubakar kabiru , Hon Idris kabiru were some of the big winners on the night to receive the indigenous awards of excellence in creativity and nations building.

Other notable award recipients were a First lady of Benue state, Dr Mrs Eunice Ortom, Amb Mike Ayapaye, Mr Uche Igbokwu, Chief Ndubuisi, Henrich Akomolafe, Amb Ogozi, Dr Safiya Musa, Comrade Abel Egbita, Mr Adewale Aladejana, Mr Ndah David, CEO Arome empire and lots of other notable personalities

According to Alhaji Clinton Nwosu the president, said that the award is based on merit that it promotes 100 indigenous contents

“They were honoured for their leadership roles and selfless service and for promoting indigenous creativity.

The Indigenous Awards is held annually alongside the Mr and Miss indigenous pageant.

Queen Jessica Jerome, Queen Juliet Baaki, Queen Christina Edem, Queen Geraldine and King Ukeachu, king Moses emerge winners of the contest which was held on the 16th November 2019, 3rd edition of the Mr and Miss indigenous pageant out of 21 contestants.