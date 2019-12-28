Ex Beauty Queen Set To Unveil Jennifer Ephraim Foundation To SupportWomen Rights, Child Education

Nigeria Born Model, Brand Ambassador and Ex Beauty Queen, Her Majesty Queen Jennifer Ephraim, winner of 2018 Face of Democracy Nigeria South-East is to up unveil her life-touching intervention and hope based initiative called Jennifer Ephraim Foundation. Speaking to Statepress during an exclusive interview yesterday, she confirmed that the foundation was committed to set a new pace in prioritizing interventional aides to support child right, education and promote national development.

She stressed that her foundation will focus on creating hope for the future of younger generations and is envisioned to help five thousand (5000) children get into school, fight against Child abuse, promote the campaign on women rights and provide five hundred (500) scholarship for children in every nine (9) months interval.

The 21years old vibrant Ex-beauty queen told our reporter that she was quite grateful, noting that the unveiling of her humanitarian brand(Jennifer Ephraim's Foundation) first Week of February 2020 will be dream come through, especially with the dream of reaching out to the society, which is described as one vision which she had nurtured from the childhood.

She stated categorically that her mission remains to be a voice to the voiceless, put smiles on the faces of people, ensure that the people get closer to the government and vis-a-vis. Queen Jennifer Ephraim is presently the Brand Ambassador of "Glow by Nessa". She graduated from the University of Adonai in Benin Republic, where she studied International relations and French, but went further to acquire other certification in Human Resource Management, Project Management and customer care relations.