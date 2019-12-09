Photos: Cardi B Visits Orphanage Home In Lagos

Grammy Award winning rapper, Cardi B yesterday visited the Lions Village motherless babies home in Lagos.

Sharing a few pictures from her visit, the 27 year old mother in her post thanked the staff at the home for the care given to the kids saying, “Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place ,destiny and future.People like YALL MATTER !”

The social media sensation later performed at the Livespot X Festival alongside other critically acclaimed Nigerian artistes including Teni, Patoranking, Niniola, Reekado Banks among others as part of her two-city tour Africa to Lagos and Accra.

She is expected to perform at the Livespot X Festival in Accra later today.