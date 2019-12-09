Rapper Cardi B Parties With Burna Boy, Zlatan, Tiwa Savage And Darey Art-Alade In Lagos!

Grammy Award winning rapper, Cardi B has had a great time in Lagos over the past few days and to crown it up, the social media sensation ended the trip with a night out with Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Zlatan, Tiwa Savage And Darey Art-Alade.

After an exciting performance at the Livespot X Festival, the 27 year old rapper, once again, took to the streets of Lagos this time with her new found friends, Burna Boy, Zlatan, Tiwa Savage And Darey Art-Alade.

Cardi who is in Nigeria for the first time, had the time of her life as she took to her insta-story to record the entire experience.

Cardi B will be performing again today at the Livespot X Festival in Ghana alongside some of Africa's biggest acts like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Medikal, Eno and Becca to name a few.