ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.11.2019 Upcoming Celebrities

Meet Ghanaian Highlife and hiplife singer Ramiforson.

By Nollywood Gists
Meet Ghanaian Highlife and hiplife singer Ramiforson.
2 HOURS AGO UPCOMING CELEBRITIES

Up and coming Ghanaian musician Ramiforson is planning to hit the music market soon. The Highlife/ Hiplife singer born Rahman Forson is from Breman Bedum, but born and raised in Mankessim.

He completed Mankessim St. Paul's Catholic JHS and Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI). He then continued to Cape Coast Technical Institute where he studied Electricals.

According to the singer, the music industry is very broad and competitive, and there is a lot of young talent underground who needs more attention and the media support to make it to the limelight.

When asked why he chose to do music, he said ‘Music pays, we are all looking for a lucrative job. If my talent can make me rich, why not pursue the dream’.

Ramiforson takes inspiration from Obrafour, Kofi Kinaata, Oheneba Kisi, Kwabena Kwabena and some few others. He thinks the Ghanaian music industry is missing its originality.

He is set to release his debut single titled ‘Ohemaa’ soon which is expected to blow off Ghanaians and the world at large.

1125201915040_ramiforson_6.jpeg

1125201915040_ramiforson_1.jpeg

1125201915040_ramiforson.jpeg

1125201915040_ramiforson_2.jpeg

TOP STORIES

NPP Group Planning To Petition Gov't To Remove Domelevo — ND...
1 minute ago

Stop Harassing Domelevo And Arrest Osafo Maafo Over $1m Krol...
1 minute ago

body-container-line