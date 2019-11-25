Nigerian Fashion Brand – Nonnistics, Pays Tribute to Alexander McQueen

Recently , one of Nigeria's fashion designers - Nonye Goodie-Obi recently paid tribute to one of fashion's greatest - Alexander Mcqueen . The piece is the tailored tuxedo jacket -one of the master pieces of AW19 collection .

According to the designer…..The House of McQueen has produced the most intricate suit designs. Their creative use of edgy sleeves, hip peplums and rose forms makes their suits so unusual. So much respect for this awesome Creative. Imagine what it is like to have a client ask for a recreation of one the most intricate pieces from his AW’19 2019 collection. Tough! But we are happy to have tried this. Thank you so much for inspiring us @alexandermcqueen . Here’s @bukkyabitoye in a recreation of @alexandermcqueen AW’19 suit by @nonnistics .

We sincerely applaud the professional route and display of creativity Nonnisticsshowed as she interpreted the piece in a way the Nonnistics signature style of elegance was still preserved as opposed to replicating the design full on . Also , the designer behind Nonnistics not only recognized the source of inspiration(Alexander Mcsqueen), she also paid homage to the iconic brand.