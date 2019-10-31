Juliana Olayode, Tania Omotayo, Soliat Bada and Mariam Adeyemi come together to share their love for African Wax Print

Who else appreciates those special occasions with family and friends in matching African print? From choosing fabric at the market and splitting it at the tailors, to contributing money for asoebi to make the perfect weddings, church or party outfit with the family ... As Africans, these are the moments we truly cherish, coming together to proudly wear our heritage in wax print.

In this iconic photoshoot for Glam Africa magazine, Juliana Olayode, Tania Omotayo, Soliat Bada and Mariam Adeyemi have come together with their families to discuss those special moments they share with their family in African print.

The ladies looked truly amazing in stunning Vlisco dresses designed by Tonia Gaby.

PHOTO: @lasalvy

VIDEO: @k21media

STYLIST: @fayo_ths

MUA: @adammakenneth

DRESSES: @toniagaby

FABRIC: @vlisco

HAIR STYLING/HEADWRAP: @klsnaturals

