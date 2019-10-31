ModernGhanalogo

31.10.2019 Nollywood Glamour

Juliana Olayode, Tania Omotayo, Soliat Bada and Mariam Adeyemi come together to share their love for African Wax Print

By Glam Africa
3 HOURS AGO NOLLYWOOD GLAMOUR

Who else appreciates those special occasions with family and friends in matching African print? From choosing fabric at the market and splitting it at the tailors, to contributing money for asoebi to make the perfect weddings, church or party outfit with the family ... As Africans, these are the moments we truly cherish, coming together to proudly wear our heritage in wax print.

In this iconic photoshoot for Glam Africa magazine, Juliana Olayode, Tania Omotayo, Soliat Bada and Mariam Adeyemi have come together with their families to discuss those special moments they share with their family in African print.

The ladies looked truly amazing in stunning Vlisco dresses designed by Tonia Gaby.

PHOTO: @lasalvy
VIDEO: @k21media
STYLIST: @fayo_ths
MUA: @adammakenneth
DRESSES: @toniagaby
FABRIC: @vlisco
HAIR STYLING/HEADWRAP: @klsnaturals

body-container-line