I Am Not Affiliated To Any Helpline – Actress Nikki Samonas Laments

Popular Ghanaian actress and host Nikki Samonas has made complains about the numerous calls received by her management asking for several forms of assistance in the name of a helpline.

According to the actress, her management has received over 200 different phone calls with all requesting for support in various forms ranging from school fees, hospital bills, rents, etc and they claim they are calling as directed by a helpline.

Nikki in recent times was a victim to impersonators who used her picture and fake pages to fraud others of several Ghana cedis.

The actress is advising the public that she is not into any sort of a charity of this nature and warns the people behind it to stop or face the law.

