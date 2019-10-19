ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.10.2019 Celebrities Birthday

Event: stars Gather As Wande Coal Celebrates 34th Birthday

By Bukihq Meda
Event: stars Gather As Wande Coal Celebrates 34th Birthday
2 HOURS AGO CELEBRITIES BIRTHDAY

It was an evening of music, dance and unexpected reunion as the Black Diamond of Africa, Wande Coal celebrates his 34th birthday at the Cigar room of 355 Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos. As expected, the guests were treated to different genres of music, including that of the celebrant under the beautiful and intimate ambiance the lounge bore.

The night started when Wande Coal arrived in the company of his friends and was welcomed with a loud ovation from well-wishers already present. He took his time to greet everyone present individually after which he took his place in a conspicuous seat.

Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele arrived about 10 minutes later accompanied by Timini Egbuson with a cake as a gift to the celebrant. Other celebrities in attendance include Tania Omotayo and 2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike.

1019201981700-g40n1r5edx-1eaf9d82-c042-4685-8b52-9cc144ab0ecf

Wande Coal & Ike

1019201981701-h40o2s6eey-d2ff9d15-e555-4782-9ead-e9cd79708738

Wande Coal & Funke Akindele

1019201981703-rvmxpcb553-484813f5-eb3f-4011-b477-e516ed298083

Funke Akindele & Ike

1019201981703-rvmypcb553-e13f019c-9e45-459d-8449-8d24851943e1

Wande Coal & Funke Akindele

1019201981704-8eu2xkjwvr-b164c49a-b84e-4866-afb4-a0f1c63828ee

Wande Coal & Funke Akindele

1019201981706-ptkwn0a442-8361f687-a2dd-44d0-8a16-90029faa19ee

1019201981707-rwnyqdcp53-de29f707-03b8-45e1-b5ea-82ffc3d974b5

Wande Coal & Funke Akindele with friends

1019201981708-qulxpcb543-5db8f264-d15b-436d-a7aa-5827282420db

The party had happy faces of people who were proud of the achievements the hitmaker had made so far and wished him greater heights in years to come. The Iskaba crooner danced to a series of his hit songs with friends and well-wishers and the night ended not long after the celebrant left.

1019201981709-1j041p5cbw-b60642f7-56e6-4115-9509-19b88ded4aa9

1019201981710-rvmyqdc553-9aeeaa8e-4a43-4cd0-aa10-8e44b4103e04

Wande Coal & Funke Akindele

1019201981711-k5fri7t2h0-ad864df9-e722-46e6-869d-e2705961e38a

1019201981713-vaqduhgtsn-666a0e03-b9d6-4c99-bde1-755b2df827fc

Tania Omotayo, Ike, Funke Akindele & friends

TOP STORIES

NDC, NPP Start Fresh PDS Fight
4 hours ago

National Security Secretariat rubbishes Mahama allegations o...
4 hours ago

body-container-line