Trending Music VIDEO: Woman by Budukusu ft Akeju

Budukusu releases new single "Woman" featuring afro-beats artiste Akeju. The audience will surely gravitate to this as his fans have enjoyed his other hits such as "Sangolo," "U Too Bad," and "Baby" to name a few. These songs are just a sample of the versatile compilation he has created while with his management team, Bakus Records and Entertainment.

Akeju felt this track was inline with his philosophy, creating a synergy between Africa and other cultures. The song really captures the essence of women.

Artiste profile

Budukusu was born in Ghana. He is considered the fastest rapper in Ghana and the inventor of tongue-twisting in Twi, his native language. He is an accomplished songwriter and is well-versed in multiple genres such as rap, dance hall, pop, and many more. During the early stages of his musical career, he was instrumental in combining Twi and Root African vibes which later became his own genre called Tongue twisting.

Akeju

Akeju was born in Ghana to Nigerian parents. He is a versatile artist and well-versed in several genres such as afropop, afrobeats, afro dancehall. He began his musical journey over a decade ago. Some of his most recent projects are Kiss and Tell; Kiss and Tell remix featuring Beenie Man “King of the dancehall” and many others.

About AfricaConnect

Africa Connect Entertainment is an agency born from the love of all things Africa. Head by Ghanaian born Americans Christian Kofi Bannerman and Enoch Kofi.

The agency focus on promoting

African artiste and showcasing their talents in New York and across many nations. The agency was launched in 2018 and has shortly become a reverend entertainment hub.

The newly produced single "Woman" has the Light percussion and a groove that puts you on your feet but still lifts the spirit with the soulful strings & baseline.”

Stay up to date on social media @AfricaConectEnt, @Budukusumusic, @officialakeju, @TeamBakus

Watch and Download on YouTube Video Link below

