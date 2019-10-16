ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.10.2019 Nollywood Glamour

Miss-K's Ruled The Red Carpet At The Nollywood UK Film Festival.

By News Desk
Miss-K's Ruled The Red Carpet At The Nollywood UK Film Festival.

Multi Award winner, Artist, Supermodel, Entrepreneur,and Humanitarian Miss-K,who was recently awarded an Honorary Award as 1 of 100 most influential women in the world on International Women’s Day, made a fashion statement wearing the perfect red carpet look when attending at the second edition of the UK Nollywood Film Festival, which took place this weekend, Saturday 5th of October 2019, in London.

The UK Nollywood Film Festival (UKNFF), which has first been instigated back in 2018, by the President of The Nollywood Guild Award, Dr Malcolm Benson, was a success. The UKNFF has been an official partner to the "Kreative Kick" Youth Summit, which has been organized by Miss-K herself, this past August, on international youth Day.

1016201995528-1h830o4bau-picsart 10-07-06.06.40

In the spirit of marking her attendance, Miss-K arrived glowing in a show stopping outfit, with the perfect touch of Royal Blue, making her arrival known when stepping on to the red carpet at UKNFF.

Miss-K wore a bespoke piece, which she co-designed with Luxurious Fashion House “Rosemari Avenard”, for whom she became the official Brand Ambassador early this year Jan. 2019, this time pushing boundaries in giant Blue and white raffle sweater Top, which she showcased proudly like a Peacock spreads its feathers.

1016201995528-0e72xljwwr-picsart 10-07-06.44.30

In addition Miss-K was spotted with friends and long-time supporter, Councillor Kate Anolue, who was elected Mayor of Enfield for the third time this year, and the Mayor of Tower Hamlet, Councillor Victoria Obasefe who also made an appearance not only as a guest but also as the Patron of the UK Nollywood Film Festival. "What a night!!!

1016201995528-k5fri7u2h0-picsart 10-07-03.02.34

Miss-K and Tower Hamlet Mayor , Cllr Kate Anolue.

1016201995528-h40o2s6eey-picsart 10-07-03.09.02

Miss-K and Tower Hamlet Mayor , Cllr Victoria Obaze

See more of Miss-K's red carpet photos attached below.

Photo Credit: Kreative Kick

1016201995609-m6htl8w331-picsart 10-07-03.04.41

1016201995609-j4eq2762gb-picsart 10-07-03.02.34

1016201995611-g3041r5ddx-picsart 10-07-03.09.02

1016201995612-1i840o4bbv-picsart 10-07-06.06.40

TOP STORIES

Sex For Grades: Gyampo, Butakor Were On Our Radar — BBC
6 hours ago

100 Pedestrians Grabbed For Dodging Madina-Adentan Footbridg...
6 hours ago

body-container-line