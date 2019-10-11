Ghana Based Nigerian, Hon. Victor Ngumah Celebrated At Mbaise Union Europe 2nd Annual Convention In Belgium

Hon. Victor Ngumah, a reknowned Philanthropist, Politician, Humanitarian and former APGA Imo House of Representative Candidate for Ezinnitte constituency, has guested the 2days Mbaise Union Europe 2nd Annual Convention 2019, held on the 4th and 5th of October, at Antwerp- Belgium to discuss plausible ways of promoting the interest of Mbaise people worldwide.

According to the Hon. Ngumah, the 2days Mbaise Union Europe 2nd Annual Convention in Belgium will help strengthen the international recognition of the Mbaise people, promote their cultural values and enabled basic discussions on several ways to handle issues of indegenous Mbaise persons worldwide.

The CEO of Multi- National Media Company, LUMEN MEDIA INTERNATIONAL also noted that the Annual Convention also extends relative considerations on development initiatives that will not only support the interest of mbaise persons across the globe but make good provisions to foster the interest of Nigerians at home and in diaspora.

Hon. Victor has equally appreciated the organisers of Mbaise Union Europe 2nd Annual Convention, noting that it was indeed educative, impactful and most of all inciteful in areas of provoking our patriotic abilities for effective and collective contributions to national development.

Hon. Victor attended the convention as a result of his influential capacity in the Southeast region of Nigeria. However, the vibrant politician is also known for his philanthropic impacts, extentions of several humanitarian gestures to underprivileged persons especially in Imo state and other gainful engagements which he has continued to pilot for the improvement of Mbaise people and the holistic development of our great nation.