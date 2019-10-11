ModernGhanalogo

11.10.2019 Nollywood Media

By Nollywood Gists
Snippets of the first ever OAPs night out party in Abuja @hootasrestaurant and lounge
2 HOURS AGO NOLLYWOOD MEDIA

In style talkabuja initiative put together the very first OAPs night out party in Abuja

The idea is to create the a movement for on air personalities, social media Influencers to come under a roof to celebrate and talk the way forward.

The OAPS night out which was hosted by hootas restaurant &lounge at wuse2 had in attendance Paul play IK daro, DJ barbie and the host of On air personalities like Big Mo of soundcity radio, maquin raypower, alex reports, prince Rahim classic FM Jeffrey Omoh talkabuja , jennifer maxFM, wale baba Jordan FM, funy bruno, mr white, kiss FM BIO,Blinkin,flora and rhythm FM wale, Ema bricks, barcity, Jennifer and vecta, cool.Niginfio and wazabia on air personalities was also present at the night out,

the idea is to foster a strong bond of relationships in the media to promote peace and unity in Nigeria using Abuja as a case study.

The talkabuja initiative put up this idea as not just a welcome development but a platform with vision to grow bigger in the coming days, the OAPs night out was a talk of the town as OAPs came out in style to celebrate the union and support the curse.

The on air personalities season one would give birth to a bigger version befor the end of this year

See pictures of personalities at the event

1011201932331 img20191004wa0081

1011201932331 img20191004wa0061

1011201932331 img20191004wa0060

1011201932331 img20191004wa0062

1011201932331 img20191004wa0073

1011201932331 img20191004wa0075

1011201932331 img20191004wa0074

1011201932331 img20191004wa0083

1011201932331 img20191004wa0065

1011201932331 img20191004wa0063

1011201932331 img20191004wa0069

1011201932331 img20191004wa0071

1011201932332 img20191004wa0070

1011201932332 img20191004wa0076

1011201932332 img20191004wa0056

1011201932332 img20191004wa0058

1011201932332 img20191004wa0082

1011201932332 img20191004wa0059

