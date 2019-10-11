Funmi Iyanda’s adaptation of ‘Walking with Shadows’ premieres at the BFI London Film Festival

Veteran journalist and talk show host, Funmi Iyanda yesterday brought ‘Walking with Shadows’, a novel by Jude Dibia, to the big screen, with the movie enjoying a 2-day showing at the British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival.

Speaking on the premiere, Iyanda said, “It is an honour to premiere this movie at one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. We are definitely thrilled by the opportunity to share this thought-provoking story with the international community and hope they are inspired by it as much as we are”.

The film spotlights the life of lead character, Ebele Njoko, whose search for acceptance led him to create an alternate personality – one more pleasing and acceptable to society. However, as his secrets come to light, he is faced with the difficult choice to either keeping his family or accept a life of possible loneliness and rejection.

Iyanda explained that the movie is a timely appraisal of pressing societal issues, as it promotes the importance of love and self-acceptance in a cultural and religiously-charged environment.

Directed by Adife O’Kelly, ‘Walking with Shadows’ - which is set to premiere in Nigerian cinemas soon - features a sterling cast of actors including Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Wale Ojo, Ozzy Agu, Zainab Balogun, and Funsho Adeolu.

Notable personalities who attended the BFI London Film Festival movie premiere include Nana Otedola, Folake Abdulrazaq, Christopher Schlaefer, and others.

At The Bfi London Film Festival (2)

Funlola Aofiyebi-raimi (2)

Funmi Iyanda 2 (2)

Iyanda And Whittmey Aboyeji (2)

Nana Otedola, Funmi Iyanda & Aoife (film Director) (2)

Olumide Makanjuola And Funlola Aofiyebi-raimi (2)

Ozzy Agu (2)