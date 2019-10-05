Arrays Of Stars As Regina Daniel, Mum Premiere N150m Movie, The Enemy I Know

It was a star studded event at the prestigious Hilton Hotel, Abuja as The Enemy I know,’ a N150m budgeted movie produced by Rita Daniels premiered yesterday.

The event which witnessed a surge of crowd was attended by arrays of celebs such as Regina Daniel @regina.daniel, ken Eric’s, Juliet Ibrahim, Tana Adelana, Bob Manuel, Brody Shaggi, Faze,Zik Zulu, Toyin Lawani, Francis Duru, Mamuze twins amongs others.

The producer and director of the film at the movie premiere which was powered by Billionaire Business Man and Philanthropist,Prince Ned Nwoko revealed that the movie advocates for the rights of the girl-child, gender equality and women empowerment.

Some of the casts include Rita Daniels herself, Regina Daniels,Naira Marley, Sola Sobowale, Bolanle Ninalowo, Jide Kosoko, Ken Eric, Tana Adelana, Broda Shaggi, Desmond Elliot and Woli Arole. The N180m budget movie was shot in various locations in Abuja including the five star hotel the Wells Carlton Hotel and Luxury Apartments, flying a private jet to and from lagos while the shooting lasted. The movie also teaches vigilance and not to totally trust anyone, as there may be the enemy one needs to stay away from. It also addresses the stereotype that it is the male son of the family who should handle the father’s business or inherit his property.

The glamorous event was handled by First Lady Award Entertainment owned by Top Celebrity Journalist, Mr Adeniyi ifetayo popularly called NIYI who is also the Senior Correspondent, Ben tv London and assisted by Nollywood Actor, Francis Duru.