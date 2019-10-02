Folu Storms Makes Bold Fashion Statements At Nickfest: Explores The Rainbow

Folu Storms’ never been one to shy away from a good (and sometimes controversial) conversation and now she’s translating that edginess to her sense of style.

Renowned media personality, Folu Storms attended Day One of the 2019 Nickfest all draped in yellow. The gorgeous sporty outfit was perfect for a day out with family, hence the outfit was both beautiful and functional.

And on Day Two? She came in an all-orange edgy outfit!

We’ll leave it to the fashion enthusiasts to decide if these looks were a hit or burst, but we certainly commend Folu’s daring nature.

PS: She had a ton of fun at the Maltina Happy land at Nickfest.

The 2019 Nickelodeon festival is proudly sponsored by Maltina, the family-friendly beverage that pulls no stops in putting smiles on the faces of its millions of consumers across the country. Maltina hosted thousands of kids to its Happy land during Nickfest, and these kids had the time of their lives as they got to play on the bouncing castle, meet “Happy the Mascot” as well win prizes and rewards courtesy of Maltina.