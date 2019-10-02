Toni Tones is Red hot and gorgeous in This Masterpiece fo rBovi's Birthday - PHOTOS By News Desk 1 HOUR AGO CELEBRITIES BIRTHDAY Style icon Toni Tones had all eyes on her when she made an appearance at Bovi’s birthday celebration, in this red hot number by designer Adey Soile. But nothing new here, we are used to the actress Slaying and snatching our edges with her amazing style. Toni accessorized the her sexy look with her hair in a sleek ponytail and black lace up sandals. We love how she managed to be sexy, chic and keep it classy all at the same time. We Stan a fashionable queen.#BestDressedAsUsualCredits:Instagram - @iamtonitonesDress by @AdeySoilemakeup by @blushedproHair by @TheBeautyBox
Toni Tones is Red hot and gorgeous in This Masterpiece fo rBovi's Birthday - PHOTOS
Style icon Toni Tones had all eyes on her when she made an appearance at Bovi’s birthday celebration, in this red hot number by designer Adey Soile.
But nothing new here, we are used to the actress Slaying and snatching our edges with her amazing style.
Toni accessorized the her sexy look with her hair in a sleek ponytail and black lace up sandals.
We love how she managed to be sexy, chic and keep it classy all at the same time.
We Stan a fashionable queen.
#BestDressedAsUsual
Credits:
Instagram - @iamtonitones
Dress by @AdeySoile
makeup by @blushedpro
Hair by @TheBeautyBox