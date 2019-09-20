Social Influencer Tochukwu Karen Obiwulu Celebrates Birthday with Beautiful Pictures.

The Popular Likes4Likes Instagram Queen is Plus one today and has shared these beautiful pictures to mark this special day.

Tochukwu Karen Obiwulu is the Owner of Karen Ushering Agency a modeling/ushering organization based in Lagos and other parts of the world,also she is the brain/facilitator behind the Karen the Brand on Instagram (@flyest_mz) an online platform which is basically aimed at promoting brands especially small businesses to its target audience.

Karen, a student of Abia State University is also an entrepreneur who is set to launch her perfume line soon and sells alot online basically on her Instagram page.

