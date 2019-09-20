ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Re: Hon. Nenyi George Andah Was Never Hooted At Awutu Awubia Festival...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.09.2019 Celebrities Birthday

Tochukwu Karen Obiwulu Celebrates Birthday with Beautiful Pictures

By Emmanuel Anabueze
Tochukwu Karen Obiwulu Celebrates Birthday with Beautiful Pictures

Social Influencer Tochukwu Karen Obiwulu Celebrates Birthday with Beautiful Pictures.

The Popular Likes4Likes Instagram Queen is Plus one today and has shared these beautiful pictures to mark this special day.

Tochukwu Karen Obiwulu is the Owner of Karen Ushering Agency a modeling/ushering organization based in Lagos and other parts of the world,also she is the brain/facilitator behind the Karen the Brand on Instagram (@flyest_mz) an online platform which is basically aimed at promoting brands especially small businesses to its target audience.

Karen, a student of Abia State University is also an entrepreneur who is set to launch her perfume line soon and sells alot online basically on her Instagram page.

See More Pictures

dsc 0538

dsc 0556

dsc 0581

dsc 0585

dsc 0608

dsc 0656

dsc 0656 2

dsc 0658

TOP STORIES

Former Garu-Tempane MP Hon. David Adakudugu Has Died
42 minutes ago

PIAC Chases 5 ‘Ghost, Substandard Projects’ To EOCO
2 hours ago

body-container-line