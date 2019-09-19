Let’s Work for Peace in Nigeria: Violence Erodes our Values

As I celebrate my birthday today, I call for peace across our dear country, Nigeria. Different forms of violence including electoral, banditry, herders and farmers conflicts, kidnapping and terrorism have and continue to snatch the lives of Nigeria’s citizens. Let’s be clear, this is not a salvo to attack the government, I am not a politician but an artist and social rights crusader. I am calling on government (i.e our political leadership, security services etc.); and all citizens (i.e artists, entrepreneurs, media okada riders etc.) to do everything we can and must do to promote and guarantee peace.

On my part, I have dedicated myself to mobilizing Nigerian youth and engaging political, security and traditional authorities to promote peaceful elections since 2014. I have worked with talented youth across Nigeria to reach 62 million people with the message of“elections without violence” as the Ambassador of the Vote Not Fight: Election No Be War campaign. I will be leading the campaign’s efforts to promote peace during the November 16, 2019 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.As Nigerians, we must join hands together to resist violence across our country, in whatever nature in manifests. Government must however take the lead on this, as there are limits to what citizens can do – no matter how well intentioned.

As the November 16, 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections approach, we must remember that the legitimacy of any government lies with its emergence from a peaceful, free, fair and credible election. I call on Kogi and Bayelsa youth to say NO to politicians who may offer them money to perpetrate violence or buy their votes. Let your conscience lead you. In relation to all forms of violence across Nigeria – we need to remember that there can be no development without peace. We need to make the wise choice for the future as violence erodes our values and kills our people. We must also look out for the vices of hate speech, fake news, misinformation and disinformation which are certified triggers of violence.

One love my people, thank you for all the support over these years.

Innocent UjahIdibia (Aka 2Baba)