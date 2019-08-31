ModernGhanalogo

31.08.2019 Nollywood Media

From The Short Film, Yemi Alade Moves With Music Video For "home"

By Nollywood Gists
Yemi Alade unlocks the official music video for "Home", the current lead single of her trending fourth album "Woman of Steel".

The video is taken from the short film inspired by the track, which is set to premiere this evening at iMax Lekki Lagos during the "Woman of Steel" album listening event.

The film is directed by Clarence A. Peters and stars Nollywood icon Clarion Chukwura alongside Frankincense Eche Ben.

